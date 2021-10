Watch more on iWantTFC

Children are required to stay home "as a general rule" to dodge the risk of COVID-19, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque made the statement after tens of thousands, including children, flocked to the so-called "Dolomite Beach" at the Manila bay, a government beautification project, over the weekend.

"As a general rule, stay home pa rin ang mga bata habang hindi pa sila bakunado. Pero may exception naman iyon, puwede silang lumabas for exercise, puwede silang lumabas sa open areas dahil important rin yan sa mental health," he said in a press briefing.

(As a general rule, children should still stay home while they are not yet vaccinated. But there are exceptions, they can go out for exercise, they can go open to areas because that is also important for mental health.)

"Siguro ang dapat lang natin i-emphasize, hindi pa rin dapat ibiyahe ang mga bata doon sa mga sites na ganito," added the official.

(Perhaps what we should emphasize is children should not travel to sites like this.)

The DENR has banned children below 12 years old from entering the man-made beach at the Manila Bay.

The agency said it also limited visitors in the area to 400 at a time.