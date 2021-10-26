Gov't shuts dolomite beach Fridays, Oct 29 - Nov 3

Kids and adults flock to the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach to watch the sunset on Oct. 21, 2021. The recently opened government project has been a hit destination for visitors and tourists since the IATF eased restrictions of the NCR to Alert Level 3. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources will close down the Manila Bay dolomite beach every Friday for ongoing maintenance works. The beach will also be closed down on October 29 to November 3 in accordance with the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 advisory to prevent coronavirus transmission.

Speaking to reporters, DENR Undersecretary Jonas Leones said crowd control measures will be implemented in the beach to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 infection. These include a "rotational and cinema approach" wherein visitors will only be given a set time to stay on the beach.

"Gagawin natin for our purposes we will just be limiting the number of people to 4,000 to 5,000 in the dolomite area at a given time," Leones said.

He added that children below 12 years of age are banned from entering the dolomite beach.

Leones noted that while authorities have no problem limiting the crowds during weekdays, there is an influx of visitors during weekends.

"Hindi na bumababa sa 18,000 and above," he said.

The Manila Police District estimated some 65,000 visitors in total went to the area on Sunday.