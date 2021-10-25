DENR bans kids below 12 from Manila Bay dolomite beach

Kids and adults flock to the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach to watch the sunset on Oct. 21, 2021. The recently opened government project has been a hit destination for visitors and tourists since the IATF eased restrictions of the NCR to Alert Level 3. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has banned children below 12 years of age from entering the dolomite beach in Manila Bay after tens of thousands trooped to the beach on Sunday.

The DENR said in a statement on Monday that even though it is "overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and interest of the public" with the dolomite beach, Metro Manila is still under COVID-19 Alert Level 3.

"Thus, in support of the efforts of the national government and the directives of the COVID-19 Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, children 12 years and below will not be allowed entry in the beach area starting tomorrow, October 26, 2021," it said.

"We would also like to inform the public that the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach shall be closed from October 29, 2021 until November 3, 2021 in observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day."

The Department of Health earlier Monday said the overcrowding of people in the dolomite beach was a violation of rules set by the IATF.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire urged the public to avoid crowded areas and reminded authorities to enforce minimum health standards.

Malacañang also appealed to the public to observe COVID-19 protocols and reminded the police to enforce distancing rules in the area.

The DENR assured it is working with other government agencies to further improve the rules and regulations in the dolomite beach.



RELATED VIDEO