PNP combing through CCTV to identify Lapid's killer

MANILA – The Philippine National Police on Wednesday said it is still working to identify the motorcycle-riding men involved in the shooting of broadcaster Percy Lapid on Monday night.

PCol. Restituto Arcangel, Deputy District Director for Operations of the Metro Manila’s Southern Police District, said they are combing through CCTV footage for anything that could identify the suspects.

“Meron tayong tinututukan na dalawa na suspects na nakasakay sa isang motor na maaaring bumaril sa suspek sa mga pagkakataon na yon,” he told TeleRadyo.

(We are focused on 2 motorcycle-riding suspects who shot him.)

“Marami pa tayong sinusundan na CCTV, fina-follow-up na CCTV. May mga request na tayo doon sa dinaanan ng biktima mula doon sa bahay niya hanggang doon sa pinangyarihan ng insidente at patuloy na ginagawan natin ng request and as the request is approved, ire-review namin yung pangyayari,” he added.

(We are seeking copies of CCTV footage from nearby areas, from the areas he passed by from his home to the village gate where he was shot. Once our requests are approved, we will look at these.)

Arcangel said it seems that the suspects planned Lapid’s killing.

“Malamang po inabangan po ito at plinano dahil alam po ng mga suspects, lumalabas na alam nila yung rota ng biktima,” he noted.

(It looks like they planned to kill him and waited for him, it seems like they knew his route.)

For his part, former Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) Executive Director Joel Sy-Egco said he is enraged about Lapid’s killing.

“I am enraged, I am so angry about it, something that is very personal to me--you know besides knowing Percy personally and having to work with him in the past, this is for the longest time, the first in so many years, that an incident like this happened in (National Capital Region),” he said.

Egco noted that the police is now providing security detail to Lapid’s family.

He added that initial results of the forensic investigation into the victim’s phone show that he has not received death threats recently.

“So far I spoke with some of his friends including his lawyer…wala naman eh, so far.”