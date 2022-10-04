Radio commentator Percy Lapid during his radio program Lapid Fire at DWBL 1242 AM Radio last October 1, 2022. Lapid Fire Screengrab

MANILA — Malacañang on Tuesday said it eyed getting within a week the investigation report on the killing of radio broadcaster Percy Lapid.

Lapid — a critic of the administrations of former President Rodrigo Duterte and incumbent President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. — was driving to work when he was gunned down by 2 assailants on a motorcycle in Las Piñas on Monday night.

“The Office of the President, particularly PBBM, is concerned of what had happened to Percy Lapid,” Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Guevara told reporters.

“We have been instructed to take a look at the investigation on the ambush of him last night,” he said.

The Presidential Task Force on Media Security has been ordered to coordinate with the Southern Police District to “ensure that the conduct of investigation proceeds without any problem,” Guevara said.

The panel was instructed to “submit a report to us hopefully within the next 7 days,” he said.

Lapid, whose real name is Percival Mabasa, was critical of "red-tagging" or accusing someone of being a communist sympathizer, as well as online gambling operations, and misinformation around martial law, said the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines.

The press advocacy group described the killing in the capital as "brazen" and said it showed "journalism remains a dangerous profession in the country".

Mabasa is the second journalist to be killed since Marcos took power on June 30, the group added.

In an October 2021 report, the New-York based Committee to Protect Journalists ranked the Philippines seventh on a global impunity index, with 13 murders still unsolved.

The nation has been a mainstay in the annual index since it started in 2008.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse