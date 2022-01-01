Media personnel pay homage to Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui at the press club in New Delhi on July 17, 2021, after the Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer with the Reuters news agency was killed covering fighting between Afghan security forces and the Taliban near a border crossing with Pakistan, the media outlet reported, citing an army commander. Prakash Singh, AFP/file

A total of 45 journalists were killed worldwide in 2021, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) said on Friday, "one of the lowest death tolls" it has recorded for any year.

#PressFreedom📰: 45 journalists and media workers were killed this year while doing their job.

The figure tracked closely with a toll of 46 killings of journalists given two weeks ago by another media watchdog, Reporters Without Borders (known by its initials RSF), which also noted it as its lowest-ever since starting its tallies in 1995.

"While this decrease is welcome news, it is small comfort in the face of continued violence," the Brussels-based IFJ said in statement.

The toll included 9 in Afghanistan, the highest number suffered by a single country.

Elsewhere, 8 died in Mexico, 4 in India and 3 in Pakistan.

The IFJ said the media workers "more often than not are killed for exposing corruption, crime and abuse of power in their communities, cities and countries".

According to the group's count, the Asia-Pacific region, which includes Afghanistan, was the deadliest, with 20 killings. Then came the Americas with 10, Africa with 8, Europe (6), and the Middle East and Arab countries with just 1. It also mentioned the death of 2 journalists in a "deadly accident" in Iran.

While "the risks associated with armed conflict have reduced in recent years" because fewer journalists were able to report on the ground, "the threats of crime gang and drug cartels’ rule from the slums in Mexico to the streets of European cities in Greece and the Netherlands continue to increase", it added.

IFJ Secretary General Anthony Bellanger emphasized his organization's support for a UN convention for the protection of journalists to "ensure accountability for journalists’ killings".

The IFJ's figures differed slightly from those given by RSF, which counted seven journalists killed in Mexico, six in Afghanistan, and four each in Yemen and India.

