At least 200 candidates are facing possible disqualification before the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, the Commission on Elections said Monday.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the poll body has issued show cause orders to 4,000 candidates accused of premature campaigning. Of that number, 700 have already responded and at least 200 are at risk of facing possible disqualification.

"It does not mean that if a show cause order is issued, a case will automatically be filed. The candidate will be allowed to respond," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

At least 30 percent of the candidates accused of premature campaigning are from the National Capital Region.

Many of the complaints include candidates doing premature campaigning, putting up posters and tarps and even vote-buying via raffle or distribution of goods.

The official campaign period is on October 19-28.

Thirty-five disqualification cases have been filed Friday last week, with another 35 to be filed on Monday and an equal number in the coming days.

"Aaraw arawin namin para humabol man lang before October 30," he added. Ballots and other accountable forms are set to be distributed this week.

A total of 1.4 million candidates have filed their candidacies for the October 2023 elections.