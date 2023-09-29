211 face possible DQ case over premature campaigning

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday said that 211 candidates for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (BSKE) elections may face a possible disqualification case over premature campaigning.

As of September 29, 2023, the Comelec has provided the following data:

Show Cause Orders (SCO) issued: 3,541

Answers to SCO received: 529

Possible number of DQ cases upon initial assessment: 211

No factual basis (dropped complaints): 222

The Comelec Anti-Epal Task Force has so far filed petitions for disqualification against 35 candidates.

The election period began on August 28, which was also the first day of filing of certificates of candidacy (COC).

An individual will be considered a candidate the moment he or she files a COC, and would only be allowed to campaign from October 19 to 28.