Watch more on iWantTFC

Sen. Imee Marcos aired her sentiments on the anti-political dynasty provision of the Sangguniang Kabataan Reform law, saying it has had "mixed results" in the youth polls since being enacted and should be reassessed.

"Huwag naman higpitan masyado," the sister of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said on Wednesday, September 20, when asked on the prospect of a similar provision reaching the barangay and national elections.

"May mga kamag-anak din naman ako... Huwag naman masyadong higpitan to the point na class prohibition na. Hindi naman tama din iyon. Kasi sa isang pamilya, bakit mo naman ipagbabawal kung magagaling naman iyong ibang kamag-anak?"

Sen. Marcos' son Matthew Manotoc is the incumbent governor of Ilocos Norte, while her cousin, Rep. Martin Romualdez, is House speaker.