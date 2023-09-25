Comelec, DOJ say evidence should back vote-buying allegations

MANILA — Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairperson George Erwin Garcia and Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Monday underscored the importance of evidence as they expect numerous complaints of vote-buying.

As the two officials inked a memorandum of agreement on the “Kontra-Bigay” program of the Comelec, they said presumptions of vote-buying in connection with the October 30, 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) should be backed by evidence.

“Presumptions can work if the evidence is treated properly,” Remulla said.

“Yung presumptions naman yung nakalagay sa guidelines natin plus other evidence, hindi lang pwedeng mag-rely ang prosecution sa presumption, plus other evidence,” Garcia said.

The DOJ will serve as the prosecution arm of the Comelec for the Kontra-Bigay program.

“Yun po kasing investigation part pagsasama-samahin natin iyon pero iyong prosecution part medyo mas mahirap po iyan, talagang aasa kami sa tulong ng DOJ,” Garcia said.

“We can handle the volume, I think we can handle the volume,” Remulla said.

Remulla admitted vote-buying through e-wallet may be challenging which requires the need for witnesses.

“Ang mahalaga diyan may testigo, yung mga talagang willing itigil ang exercise na ito, dapat tumestigo talaga,” Remulla said.

The Comelec said 1,955 show cause orders have been issued for premature campaigning while 23 cases on vote-buying are still being assessed.

“Malas lang ng 23 na iyon kasi sinimulan agad nilang mag-attempt mamili ano,” Garcia said.

Garcia also said he is slated to attend a police and military command conference in Butuan City Tuesday to also look into the situation involving a supposed cult in Surigao del Norte.

“Aalamin natin, makakaapekto ba sa pagboto ng mga kababayan natin sa area na iyon, so we want an honest to goodness asessment doon sa bagay na iyon,” Garcia said.