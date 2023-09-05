Workers check printed ballots for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections for errors and flaws, which are being prepared for packaging and release at the National Printing Office on January 11, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - A total of 1,414,487 filed their certificates of candidacy for the October 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

The final number of candidates has yet to be determined, though, as petitions for cancelation or disqualification may still be filed.

Comelec Spokesperson Atty. John Rec Laudiangco said the tentative date for the final consolidation is September 19.

Laudiangco said the number of filers for this year is more than the 2018 figure which was 1,193,368.

Meanwhile, poll body Chair George Garcia says 936 persons deprived of liberty will be able to vote for BSKE, a first for inmates in the New Bilibid Prison.

RELATED VIDEO