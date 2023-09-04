Home > News Comelec projecting up to 1.5 million COCs filed for BSKE ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 04 2023 01:45 PM | Updated as of Sep 04 2023 01:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Courtesy of TeleRadyo Serbisyo MANILA -- The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has received 1.366 certificates of candidacy (COC) for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections as of 5 p.m. Sunday, poll chief George Garcia said Monday. Filing ng kandidatura para sa BSKE wala nang extension: Comelec The Comelec is still accepting COCs for candidates in the National Capital Region and Abra after work suspension last week due to a typhoon. Comelec suspends COC filing in Metro Manila due to bad weather Garcia said they are predicting that a total of 1.450 million to 1.5 million COCs would be filed by the end of the day. "672 positions ang paglalabanan, ang prine-predict po natin baka abutin ng 1.450 hanggang 1.5 million hanggang ngayong araw na ito," Garcia said. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC promo Read More: Comelec Commission on Elections BSKE Barangay SK elections George Garcia ANC /entertainment/09/04/23/tnt-champs-lyka-reiven-and-jm-perform-on-showtime/overseas/09/04/23/japan-fishermen-locals-seek-halt-to-fukushima-water-release/news/09/04/23/kerwin-espinosa-acquitted-of-illegal-possession-of-firearms-and-explosives/video/news/09/04/23/suspension-or-lifetime-ban-lto-to-decide-on-ex-cops-drivers-license/life/09/04/23/pia-to-launch-novel-at-manila-international-book-fair