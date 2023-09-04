Watch more on iWantTFC

Courtesy of TeleRadyo Serbisyo

MANILA -- The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has received 1.366 certificates of candidacy (COC) for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections as of 5 p.m. Sunday, poll chief George Garcia said Monday.

The Comelec is still accepting COCs for candidates in the National Capital Region and Abra after work suspension last week due to a typhoon.

Garcia said they are predicting that a total of 1.450 million to 1.5 million COCs would be filed by the end of the day.

"672 positions ang paglalabanan, ang prine-predict po natin baka abutin ng 1.450 hanggang 1.5 million hanggang ngayong araw na ito," Garcia said.