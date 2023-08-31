MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday suspended the filing of certificates of candidacy for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in the capital region due to bad weather.

"Due to severe rains and flooding in Metro Manila brought about by Typhoon Goring, work in all COMELEC Offices in the National Capital Region is suspended today, August 31, 2023," the Comelec said.

"Accordingly, the filing (and reception) of Certificates of Candidacy in the NCR is likewise suspended for today," it added.

The Comelec said that because of the suspension, the filing of certificates of candidacy in Metro Manila and Cagayan and Ilocos Norte would be extended until 5 p.m. on Sept. 3, Sunday.

The filing of certificates of candidacy started on Monday, Aug. 28.

Some 672,000 available seats in 42,000 barangays are up for grabs for this year's local polls.