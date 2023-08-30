Triple storms enhance habagat; Hanna maintains strength

Imagery courtesy of the Japanese Meteorological Agency

Three tropical cyclones are enhancing the southwest monsoon (habagat) in the Philippines, bringing occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Luzon in the next three days, weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said the southwest monsoon is currently enhanced by Super Typhoon Saola (Goring), which is outside the Philippine area of responsibility, Severe Tropical Storm Hanna (Haikui), and Tropical Storm Kirogi, which is currently outside PAR.

The enhanced habagat will continue to bring gusty conditions over the following areas not under any Wind Signal, especially in coastal and upland/mountainous areas exposed to winds:

• Thursday and Friday: Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Bulacan, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and the northern portion of Eastern Visayas.

• Saturday: Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Aurora, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and the northern portion of Eastern Visayas.

As of 4 a.m., the center of Severe Tropical Storm Hanna was estimated based on all available data at 1,225 km east of extreme Northern Luzon.

Packing 95 kph winds and 115 kph gusts, Hanna is moving west northwestward at 20 kph.

Hanna is forecast to remain far from the Philippine landmass and may exit PAR Friday afternoon or evening while approaching the Ryukyu Islands.

Outside PAR, Hanna will continue to move over the East China Sea and make landfall over the east coast of mainland China on Sunday.