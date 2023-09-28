Alias Jane: Socorro Bayanihan child marriages allowed rape

Watch more on iWantTFC

A member of the alleged cult, Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc., revealed Thursday how SBSI members were forced into child marriages, with husbands allowed to rape their child brides.

Alias "Jane" said she was only 14 years old when she was forced to marry another SBSI member who was 18 at the time.

"Hindi ko siya kilala," Jane said when asked if she knew her husband.

In her testimony before the Senate, "Jane" said SBSI members were listed down by age, with girls as young as 12 being married off to male members who were 18 above.

Jey Rence Quilario alias Senior Agila, the alleged leader of the cult, would then pair off the girls with the men they would marry. She said Senior Agila introduced himself as "Panginoon" and the savior of the group.

"Si Senior Agila 'yung magpapares: 'Ikaw paired ka dito sa isa.' Hindi sila pwedeng humindi kasi Diyos naman daw ang nagsasabi 'yan 'yung pares nila," Atty. Ruth N. Restauro, counsel of the two resource persons, said in translation of Jane's testimony.

She said Senior Agila would "officiate" the marriage, and then instruct the couple to consummate the marriage within 3 days even if the wife protests.

"After sa kasal, kailangan silang magsiping at sinabi ni Jey Rence na authorized ka nang kunin o rape-in 'yung wife mo kasi kasal naman kayo. Kailangan makuha sila in 3 days," Restauro translated.

Brides who resisted, she said, were told that they were committing a sin.

"Nagkakasala sila pag ayaw nilang i-sex ang kanilang husband...Ma-i-impyerno sila pag hindi sila pumayag."

Those who continued to refuse would then be punished by paddling or being hit with a rifle on the butt, being forced to choose their punishment via roulette or being imprisoned in a "foxhole" or small hut in the middle of the forest, with no contact from other people.

Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, meanwhile, questioned Jane why her own parents, who are both SBSI members, would allow their child to be married off so young.

She replied: "Kasi 'yun daw ang laws to be able to go to heaven."

She also revealed that her own mother was forced to marry another man by Senior Agila. "Hindi daw pwedeng walang pares kasi hindi sila makakapasok sa arka ni Noe."

She also revealed that Senior Agila also attempted to rape her but that she had refused his advances.

"Palagi siyang kinukulit, your honor, na mag consent ba pero ayaw niya."

In her testimony, Jane said female SBSI members were barred from going to school, with Senior Agila once boasting that he also had no schooling.

She said she decided to escape the group after her forced marriage and being subjected to hard labor.

Hontiveros has accused SBSI leaders of being a cult, saying the leader of SBSI, Jey Rence Quilario or Senyor Agila, believed he is the reincarnation of the Sto Nino.

She said SBSI members were forced to sell off their possessions and join the group in the mountains of Sitio Kapihan in Brgy. N. Sering, Socorro, Surigao del Norte.