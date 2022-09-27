Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Typhoon Karding destroyed boats, toppled banana trees and leveled rice crops in Polillo, Quezon province before blowing out to sea on Monday, the town mayor said.

Mayor Angelique Bosque said the typhoon damaged more than 200 hectares of rice crops and wiped out 100 percent of banana trees in the area.

"Sa fisheries po medyo malaki din po yung damage pagdating po sa fisheries dahil po doon sa mga bangkang nasira dahil nga po doon sa storm surge,” she said.

(Fisheries also suffered because a lot of boats were destroyed during the storm surge.)

Residents inspect the damage caused by Super Typhoon Karding on September 26, 2022, a day after it made landfall in Burdeos, Polillo Islands in Quezon Province. Courtesy of Kevin Morillo

The mayor said they are now mulling the declaration of a state of calamity in their area.

“Amin nga pong kinakalap yung datos, na yung mga data po tungkol sa mga naiwang damages po nitong si supertyphoon Karding and I think po possible po and pati rin po sa aming provincial level pinag-aaralan din po nila ang pagde-declare po ng state of calamity.”

(We are gathering more data on the damage left by Karding and I think even on the provincial level, they are thinking of declaring a state of calamity.)

Power has yet to be restored in some parts of their municipality.

“Kausap ko po, kahapon po ng gabi ang ating service provider, and 5 pa lang po na barangay ang kanila pong naibalik ang power. Regarding po doon sa ibang barangay, ongoing po yung clearing and assessment nila dahil meron nga pong mga sanga ng puno na sumabit po sa power lines,” she said.

(I spoke to the power provider last night, they have only restored power in 5 barangays. Regarding the others, they are still doing clearing and assessment because some tree branches were caught in the power lines.)

She also shared that one person in the town was injured during Karding’s onslaught.

“May isa pa kaming naitalang injured, pero okay na po siya ngayon…simula pa po noong 25 ay nasa hospital po siya. Hindi pa lang po kami naa-update kung nakalabas na po siya ng hospital.”

(We have one person injured, but he’s okay now. He’s been in the hospital since the 25th. We are waitinf for updates on when he’ll be discharged.)

--TeleRadyo, 27 September 2022