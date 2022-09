Watch more News on iWantTFC

No casualties have so far been reported in Polillo town in Quezon province following the onslaught of typhoon Karding, its mayor said Monday morning.

Karding roared across Luzon on Sunday, toppled trees and flooded low-lying areas. Polillo Islands was one of the first areas affected by the most powerful storm to hit the Philippines this year, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

“Sa awa po ng Diyos wala naman pong casualties na naireport dito po sa bayan ng Polillo,” Mayor Angelique Bosque told TeleRadyo.

(By God’s mercy there are no casualties reported so far here in Polillo Island.)

Sitwasyon sa Polillo Islands, Quezon Province sa paghagupit ni Super Typhoon #KardingPH pic.twitter.com/yDKuNfWHvr | via @Dennis_Datu — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) September 25, 2022 Karding batters Polillo Islands, Quezon Province | Via Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

Clearing operations have started in the town, Bosque said.

“Sa ngayon nga po ay ongoing ang aming clearing operations, gayun din po yung rapid assessment po ng iba-iba pong tanggapan para po mai-report po namin yung total damage po na naiwan nitong sa bagyong Karding,” she said.

(For now, our clearing operations are ongoing, as well as our rapid assessment, so we can give an accurate report of the damage left by Karding.)

The weather in the area is now improving, added the mayor.

— TeleRadyo, 26 September 2022