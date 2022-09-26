Polillo Islands 'devastated' by Karding, local official says

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Polillo Group of Islands in Quezon province, which is home to five towns, sustained massive damage due to super typhoon Karding (international name: Noru), a provincial official said Monday.

“Kanina, nag-conduct ng aerial rapid damage assessment si Gov. Helen Tan, kasama ang Southern Luzon Command atsaka PNP. At nakitang talagang devastated ang Polillo Group of Islands,” Dr. Melchor Avenilla, Jr., a department head in the provincial government, told ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo.

“Maraming bahay ang nasira, at yung ating agricultural sector,” he added.

According to him, initial data showed that 1,517 houses there were partially damaged, while 773 were totally destroyed.

“Maliit pa lang itong porsyento. Maraming barangay pa po ang hindi nakakapag-submit… Baka 30 percent lang siguro ito ng kabuuan,” he noted.

KardingPH aftermath in Burdeos (Polillo Islands), Quezon, on Sept. 26, 2022. Photo courtesy of Kevin Morillo

Avenilla said one person in the province incurred a minor injury, while another resident in Burdeos town died although they are still validating if it is related to the typhoon.

“Nasa bahay siya, bumagsak yata yung bahay nila… Hinihintay lang namin yung death certificate para malaman kung idi-declare ito ng DILG as typhoon-related o hindi,” he said of the reported fatality.

Karding first hit land in Burdeos around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to PAGASA. It exited the Philippine landmass from Zambales early Monday, leaving six people in Luzon dead.

Avenilla said affected residents were given relief food packs while in evacuation centers and those who opted to stay in their homes.

Water supply in the Polillo Islands was not disrupted, while some power lines were being fixed.

“Wala namang naging report na nabuwal, na naputol na mga poste. Malamang, ito’y sinisiguro lamang na walang masamang idudulot, na walang makukuryente, o baka may mga sanga pang nakasangyat sa mga kable,” he said.

In terms of damage to agriculture, Avenilla said the provincial agriculture office has initially estimated the cost at not less than P150 million, which does not include yet the effects on the coconut industry.

“Yung iba naming magsasaka ngayon ay halos aanihin na yung kanilang palay. Yung iba naman, katatanim pa lamang,” said Avenilla.

In total, the estimated cost of damage in Quezon is at least P200 million for now, he said.

Private organizations who intend to launch relief operations in Polillo are advised to coordinate with the provincial social welfare office, the official said.