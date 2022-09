Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video from PTV

Operations at nearly all ports have returned to normal on Tuesday after typhoon Karding brought heavy rains across vast swaths of Luzon, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Tuesday.

Hundreds of passengers were stranded in ports in southern Luzon and Bicol region over the weekend when Karding forced the cancellation of sea trips.

"Lahat ng ports sa Bicol, sa southern Tagalog, kasama yung Pampanga, sa Mindoro, Metro Manila ay normal na ang operations," said PCG spokesperson Commodore Armand Balilo.

(Operations are back to normal in all ports in Bicol, southern Luzon, Pampanga, Mindoro, Metro Manila.)

"Maliban sa Matnog na may kaunting nakapila pa, lahat ay normal na ang operasyon," he said in a televised briefing.

(Except for Matnog where there is still some queuing, all operations are already normal.)

A coast guard personnel talks to a passenger at the Manila North Harbor Port, Sept. 26, 2022. PCG/Facebook

But the official said authorities were still monitoring ports and had set aside "provisions" for stranded passengers.

There were no reports of accidents or missing fishermen, Balilo added.

Karding, the strongest typhoon to hit the country this year, killed at least 8 people and left some P160 million in agricultural damage, a disaster official said.