Typhoon Karding exits PAR after destructive trail in PH

MANILA—Typhoon Karding (international name: Noru) has left the Philippine area of responsibility, PAGASA said Monday night.

According to PAGASA, the typhoon's center left the country's monitoring area at 8 p.m.

The strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year left at least six people dead. Karding barreled through central and southern Luzon areas with heavy rain and fierce winds.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported six people were also missing after the typhoon's onslaught.

It estimated Karding's agricultural damage to cost P141.38 million, with 740 farmers and 16,229 hectares of farmland affected.

Close to 79,000 people, or 20,380 families were evacuated from their homes before the storm hit, as the meteorology agency warned heavy rain could cause "serious flooding" in vulnerable areas, trigger landslides and destroy crops.

The Polillo Group of Islands in Quezon province sustained massive damage due to Karding, a local official said, after the typhoon blitzed into the country on Sunday night.

In total, the estimated cost of damage in Quezon is at least P200 million for now, he said.—With a report from Agence France-Presse