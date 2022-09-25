Watch more News on iWantTFC

Passengers and vehicles were stranded at Matnog Port, Sorsogon on Sept. 25, 2022, due to Super Typhoon Karding. Courtesy: Philippine Coast Guard



MANILA — More than 1,200 people have been stranded in parts of Luzon while 300 others were forced to flee their homes due to the threat of Super Typhoon Karding, authorities said Sunday.

In its latest report, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said 677 passengers, drivers, and helpers were stuck in the Calabarzon region, while 535 others were stranded in the Bicol region.

It also reported 297 stranded rolling cargoes, 28 vessels, and 13 motorbancas, while 30 other vessels and 8 motorbancas were taking shelter in the two regions.

Boat trips in Northern Samar have been cancelled due to the threat of Karding.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesperson Raffy Alejandro told ABS-CBN TeleRadyo that some 300 people or 86 families in the town of Dingalan, Aurora province were forced to evacuate as the super typhoon neared Luzon.

Local authorities in Quezon and Aurora provinces are now supervising preemptive evacuations in their localities, Alejandro said.

"We are expecting this number to increase kasi palapit na iyong bagyo, mamayang hapon or this noon, magsi-Signal No. 5 na doon sa areas na iyan," he said.

(We are expecting this number to increase as the cyclone nears. Probably this noon or afternoon, those areas may be placed under Signal No. 5.)

Mayor Angelique Bosque of Polillo, Quezon said 27 families in two barangays in the locality, so far, have also moved to evacuation centers.

Alejandro assured that there is enough food supply in the evacuation centers, with personnel also deployed to provide medical assistance.

About 9,000 personnel will be deployed across four regions expected to be affected by Karding: the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Regions 1, 2, and 3, as well as Calabarzon, he added.

A number of localities have already declared suspension of classes on either Sunday or Monday as precautionary measure.

Globe Telecom said it has started preparations for the possible impact of Karding, putting its technical and support teams on standby in areas forecast to be affected by the storm.

It said it is also ready to deploy Libreng Tawag, Libreng Charging, and Libreng WiFi services in areas that may be affected.

— with report from Ranulfo Docdocan