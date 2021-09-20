Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The town of General Luna in Siargao has barred parties following complaints from residents as the popular surfing destination opened to tourists, its municipal tourism officer said Monday.

It has allowed entry for travelers from Metro Manila but imposed restrictions such as liquor ban and barring of parties and videoke, said Arcely Gallentes.

The local government also implemented a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, she added.

"Wala na pong party ngayon dito dahil mahigpit pong ipinagbabawal ito. Ang mga pulis po nagroronda po sila para ma-sure po na walang nagpaparty," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(There are no more parties because it's been strictly prohibited. Policemen make rounds to ensure there are no parties.)

"Minsan may nagparty pero pinaparusahan po sila ng LGU at pinapaclose po ang establishment nila. Dahil nasampol-an na po wala na pong nagpaparty."

(Establishments that hold parties are penalized and closed down. Because an example has been set, no one organizes parties anymore.)

Tourists are required to present a negative RT-PCR test, valid ID, flight details, and confirmed booking, Gallentes said.

The town has 28 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while 27 are awaiting confirmatory tests, she added.