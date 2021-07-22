Siargao among Time Magazine's 'world's greatest places' for 2021

Aerial shot of Siargao. Richard Hinayon, ABS CBN News/File

MANILA -- Time Magazine has included the Philippines' Siargao island in its list of the "world's greatest places" for 2021.

Located in Surigao del Norte, the teardrop-shared island is known as the country's surfing capital.

"While destinations such as Boracay, Cebu, and Palawan nailed the mass market, the teardrop-­shaped island off the coast of Mindanao until recently had been best known to a dedicated band of surfers lured by consistent waves," writer Duncan Forgan said in an article on Time Magazine's website. "But the secret is out, and new spots are popping up on the island."

"Just before COVID-19 shutdowns, Siargao got additional cell towers to improve data connectivity, which will be a boon to tourism when it reopens to vaccinated international travelers," he added.

In compiling 100 of the "world's greatest places" this year, Time Magazine said it solicited nominations from its global network of correspondents and contributors, "with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences."

Other destinations that made the cut include Antarctica, Bangkok in Thailand, Christchurch in New Zealand, Gyeongju in South Korea, Hokkaido in Japan, Maldives, Napa Valley in California, Nuuk in Greenland, Singapore, and Sicily in Italy, to name a few.

The full list can be viewed here.

