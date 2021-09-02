Cebu Pacific resumes Manila-Siargao, Bohol flights

Cebu Pacific says it is resuming flights to Bohol and Siargao. ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - Cebu Pacific has restarted its passenger flights from Manila to Siargao and Bohol, after the local governments of the two provinces lifted travel restrictions, the company said on Thursday.

The airline said it flew its first Manila-Siargao flight on Sept. 1, and intends to increase flights from thrice weekly to five times weekly beginning Sept. 8.

Cebu Pacific's Manila to Bohol flight meanwhile took off earlier today, and will operate on a daily basis for this month.

“The situation is still very fluid, yet we know there is a need for flights to cater to essential travel,” said Xander Lao, chief commercial officer at Cebu Pacific.

Passengers bound for Bohol must present a negative RT-PCR test result conducted within 72 hours before departure, along with an approved travel coordination permit from S-Pass, the company said.

"All arriving passengers are required to undergo quarantine for 5 days in a public or private facility that is accredited by the local government. On the fifth day, passengers will again take the RT-PCR test."

On the other hand, those flying to Siargao are required to present a negative RT-PCR test result, valid within 48 hours from the date of release, along with other documents depending on your purpose for travel.

Cebu Pacific said a detailed list of requirements and restrictions may be found on its website.

