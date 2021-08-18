Watch more on iWantTFC

Sinibak sa pwesto ang 19 na pulis mula sa isang police community precinct sa Quiapo, Maynila. Ang mga nasabing pulis ay di umano napigil ang pangongotong sa mga jeepney drayber sa kanilang lugar.

Ayon kay Police Brig. Gen. Leo Francisco, district director ng Manila Police District, tinanggal ang mga pulis dahil sa mga reklamong mayroon pa ring extortion sa sinasakupan nila at ang nabibiktima ay mga tsuper. Kabilang sa mga sinibak sa Palanca PCP ang mismong commander na tinawag sa headquarters para magpaliwanag.

Sa ngayon, isang officer-in-charge muna ang itinalaga sa Palanca at may dagdag na 2 teams mula sa District Mobile Force Battalion para pansamantalang tumulong sa seguridad sa lugar. Ang Palanca PCP ay may sakop sa kalahati ng Quiapo sa may lugar na Golden Mosque.

Nabanggit rin ni Local Government Sec. Eduardo Año na 2018 pa may mga kaso ng umano'y extortion sa mga jeepney driver sa lugar, partikular sa Hidalgo St. pero hanggang ngayon nabibiktima pa rin ang mga jeepney driver.