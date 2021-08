Community pantry organizers urged: Coordinate with Metro Manila officials during ECQ

Watch more on iWantTFC



Organizers of community pantries should coordinate with Metro Manila authorities for the upcoming 2-week lockdown of the region, meant to contain the spread of the highly infectious COVID-19 Delta variant, an official said on Monday.

The pantries could spawn long lines and super spreader events, said Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Benhur Abalos.

"Siguro i-coordinate na lang para maibahay-bahay na lang po ito," he said in a televised public briefing.

(Perhaps it should be coordinated so it could be distributed house-to-house.)

Metro Manila's 13 million people will be under the strictest of 4 lockdown levels, the enhanced community quarantine, from Aug. 6 to 20.

The government will distribute an aid of P1,000 each to at least 10.8 million residents of the capital region, an ally of President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday. It was not immediately clear when.