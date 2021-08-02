Duterte OKs ECQ aid for ‘80%’ of NCR; qualified individuals to receive P1k each

A checkpoint screens and reminds travellers crossing between Caloocan City and San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan of changing quarantine protocols as NCR and Bulacan is placed under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions starting August 1, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday approved the disbursement of funds to be distributed as financial assistance to 80 percent of Metro Manila population affected by the enhanced community quarantine, Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go said on Monday.

According Go, Duterte has greenlit the P1,000 assistance for the affected population in the National Capital Region, which will be under ECQ from August 6 to 20.

"Ngayong gabi ay inaprubahan na po niya ang pondo para sa financial assistance na ipapamahagi na nagkakahalaga ng isang libong piso kada kwalipikadong indibidwal sa NCR, na may maximum na apat na libong piso kada household," Go said in a statement.

The financial assistance will benefit 10.8 million or 80 percent of the population in the capital region. The funds will be given directly to local government units in the region.

Duterte on Friday approved the decision to place the NCR under ECQ to stop the spread of the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant.

Metro Manila mayors have also unanimously agreed on an 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew for the region starting August 6.

