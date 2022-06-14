Watch more News on iWantTFC

Health workers in some private hospitals have yet to receive their One COVID allowance, a group said Tuesday.

The budget department released some P7.9 billion for the allowance of frontliners in the COVID-19 response, Malacañang said in February.

"Hinihintay ang benefits nila sa One COVID Allowance, supposedly na-release na 'yan ng DBM. Nagtataka po kami hanggang ngayon 'di pa rin nare-receive ng different hospitals natin," said Dr. Jose Rene de Grano, president of the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines.

(We're waiting for health workers' benefits under the One COVID Allowance, which was supposedly released by the DBM. We're wondering why our different hospitals have yet to receive it.)

About half of health workers in private hospitals have left for jobs abroad, De Grano said.

"'Yun po ang nagiging limitasyon ngayon sa pag-aadmit ng pasyente," he said.

(This is why we've limited patient admission.)

Some public and private hospitals recently reported a surge in non-COVID admissions as patients with chronic diseases sought consultation after coronavirus infections declined.

The Department of Health, in a statement, said it welcomes closer coordination with hospitals for the fast distribution of the OCA.

Private hospitals need to enter into a memorandum of agreement with the DOH to enable its Centers for Health Development to transfer funds and for full accounting of any funds previously given.

The DOH said its CHDs "welcome the submission of names of the private hospitals encountering difficulties so that the issues can be addressed immediately."

The health agency last month said it has disbursed some P86.5 million to 54 health facilities since January 2022, while P403 million has been allocated to 266 medical facilities and was "readily available."

"However it is pending and for issuance of check due to lack of submitted documents, especially the signed Memorandum of Agreement and liquidation report from the previously transferred funds to the health facility," it said in a statement last May 25.

Meantime, some P639.96 million in special risk allowance has been disbursed to 234 health facilities since February. Of this figure, P581.3 million was claimed by 218 facilities, while P58.66 million for 16 facilities was unclaimed, said the DOH.

Around P80.77 million worth of Meals, Accommodation, and Transportation (MAT) allowance has been issued to 47 health facilities, of which P76.63 million was claimed by 34 facilities and P4.14 million remains unclaimed by 13 health facilities, the DOH added.

—TeleRadyo , 14 June 2022