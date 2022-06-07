Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Philippine General Hospital has suspended elective surgeries and added more ward beds after its emergency room reached 200-percent overcapacity, its spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The hospital's emergency room has 150 patients as of June 7, more than double its 70-bed capacity, according to PGH spokesperson Dr. Jonas del Rosario.

Patients in the hospital's ER suffer from non-COVID illnesses such as pneumonia, diabetes, and heart, lung, and kidney diseases, while some are trauma patients, Del Rosario said.

"Sa ngayon po meron kaming tinatawag na code triage na talagang 'yung life- and limb-threatening emergencies lang po ang aming tinataggap," he said in a televised public briefing.

(Right now we have what we call code triage where we only accept life- and limb-threatening emergencies.)

The hospital has added at least 10 to 15 ward beds, said Del Rosario.

The public is urged to try their local hospitals or contact the health department's national patient navigation and referral center at hotline 155, Del Rosario said.

Patients who want to be transferred to the PGH are advised to coordinate with the facility first, its spokesperson added.