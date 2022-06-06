Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Philippine General Hospital said Monday its emergency room was operating 200 percent over capacity, with majority of patients suffering from illnesses unrelated to COVID-19.

PGH spokesperson Jonas del Rosario urged the public to try visiting other local hospitals first as there was a "bottleneck" in their ward admissions due to more patients coming in.

The hospital's emergency room has a regular capacity of 70 patients but caters to 120 to 150 patients daily, Del Rosario said.

"Maraming pasyente na siguro matagal nang hindi nagpatingin, ngayon po ang pagkakataon na magpunta sa ospital. Ang iba po sa kanila napabayaan na rin ang kanilang kalusugan kaya minsan po dumadating sa ospital na malubha na rin," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Many patients probably did not see their doctors in a long time and only had the chance now to go to the hospital. Some of them have neglected their health, that's why sometimes when they get to the hospital, their situation is severe.)

"Nakakaapekto po sa 'ming pag-aalaga sa mga pasyente. Minsan nga po may ilan kaming pasyente, minsan wala na kaming stretcher, wala na ring wheelchair, wala na ring kama. Kaya minsan po napipilitan sa sahig muna. Hindi po maganda 'yun na sitwasyon."

(The number of patients has affected our patient care. Some of our patients lie on the floor because we no longer have a stretcher,

a wheelchair, or a bed. It's not an ideal situation.)

Del Rosario said patients in the ER with non-COVID illnesses include those with pneumonia, heart disease, lung disease, diabetes with complications, and those in need of dialysis, among others.

Other hospitals are urged to coordinate first with PGH before sending their patients, he added.