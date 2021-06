DTI says digital COVID-19 vaccine pass may be out next month

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Department of Trade and Industry said on Friday the government might start issuing digital passes showing the COVID-19 vaccination status of recipients.

Local governments currently issue paper cards or certificates to about around 4.6 million Filipinos who have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccines.

"Very soon, I think in a few weeks, mga one month ay mabubuo na rin itong digital card natin — hopefully, a QR code also, system, kung saan centralized, consolidated na and digital form iyong ating vaccine ID," said Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez.

"In effect, authenticated na sila’y nabakunahan," he said in a televised public briefing.

(Very soon, I think in a few weeks or about one month, our digital card will be created and also hopefully, a QR code system where our digital vaccine ID will be centralized and consolidated. In effect, those who have been vaccinated will be authenticated.)

The government has eased quarantine and stay-at-home protocols for some 1.6 million Filipinos fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

The Philippines aims to vaccinate at least 58 million out its 110 million population by yearend.

Among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in Asia, the Philippines has tallied about 1.293 million coronavirus infections and around 22,000 deaths.