COVID-19 task force lifts stay-at-home rule for fully vaccinated seniors in some areas

The Greenhills Theater in San Juan is converted into a vaccination site on June 1, 2021 as the city prepares to widen the category of those being vaccinated to include frontline workers in the private and public sector. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The inter-agency task force leading the country’s COVID-19 response said on Friday it eased restrictions for fully vaccinated senior citizens in areas under the two loosest lockdown levels.

The IATF "allowed the movement of fully vaccinated senior citizens in areas under General Community Quarantine and Modified General Community Quarantine," Malacañang and task force spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.

"Puwede nang lumabas si lolo’t lola… Kaya mga lolo, lola, kung naiinip na sa bahay, magpabakuna na po tayo," he added in a taped message.

(Grandparents can now go out. If you are already bored inside your homes, let us get vaccinated.)

Elderly individuals who have completed the inoculation process must present their COVID-19 vaccination card and observe health protocols, said Roque.

Interzonal travel is still prohibited for fully vaccinated seniors, "except for point-to-point travel," he said.

The trade department earlier sought incentives for fully vaccinated individuals, including permission for the elderly to go to public areas, in a bid to spur economic activity.

Around 1.68 million individuals in the country have been fully vaccinated as of June 8.

The top 3 priority groups in the inoculation drive include medical workers, the elderly, and people with existing health risks.

The vaccination program, which started in March, opened this week to essential workers.



