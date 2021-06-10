Palace denies Chinese vaccines causing COVID-19 resurgence abroad

Aerial view of a new sector of graves in the General Cemetery of Santiago, on June 7, 2021. Chile's health authorities reported on Monday that the number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic has surpassed 30,000 and announced the extension of border closures until the end of June. Martin Bernetti, Agence France-Presse

MANILA - Malacañang on Thursday rejected speculation that Chinese-made vaccines are linked to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in some countries.

These countries may have had a "false sense of security" prompting the public to neglect health protocols, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

"Huwag muna nating tanggapin po iyang konklusyon na nagkakaroon ng resurgence sa mga bansa na ginamit ang predominantly Chinese [vaccines]," he said in a press briefing.

"I don’t think na may kinalaman ‘yung bakuna sa resurgence," added the Palace official.

COVID-19 shots from Beijing's Sinovac Biotech make up the bulk of the Philippine coronavirus vaccine supply.

Recents reports say some countries that predominantly used Chinese vaccines, like Chile and Bahrain, are experiencing a spike in coronavirus infections.

Chile's health authorities reported on Monday that the number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic has surpassed 30,000 and announced the extension of border closures until the end of June.

Roque noted that even some countries using Western-made vaccines are experiencing a resurgence, like the United Kingdom that tapped COVID-19 shots by Oxford-AstraZeneca.