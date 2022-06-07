Sekyu na nasagasaan ng SUV, may nanay na may sakit

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Hindi pa nagpapaunlak ng panayam sa media ang pamilya ng security guard na nasagasaan sa Mandaluyong noong Linggo.

Pero sa panayam ng ABS-CBN News sa katrabaho nito sa security agency na si Chris Soriano, nabanggit nito na bukod sa pagiging padre de pamilya ay pinapagamot din ng biktima ang nanay nitong may sakit.

Ayon kay Soriano, hindi pa din daw pinapa-alam sa may sakit na nanay nito ang kalagayan ng anak na nasagasaan, dahil baka makaapekto ito sa kalusugan.

"Hindi po alam ng mother niya ngayon kung ano ang nangyari sa kanya kasi ayaw naming idivulge itong mga information dahil baka magwala," kwento nito.

Sinabi ng Soriano na handa ang kanilang ahensiya na sagutin at tulungan ang maysakit na nanay habang nasa ospital pa ang kanyang anak.

Bukod pa iyan sa sa pagpapagamot din ng mismong security guard na nasa ospital pa rin at under observation hanggang ngayon.

"Yung support ng agency ay hindi lang sa immediate family. Kasi po ano yan yung guard na po na yan may challenges when it comes to his family like yung mother niya sinusuportahan din namin sa part na yun na yung pagpapagamot sa mother niya. Unfotunately nadamay lang siya ngayon kasi siya naman ang ginagamot," sabi ni Soriano.

Samantala, hindi rin anila iiwan ang biktima hanggang sa tuluyan itong gumaling.

"Lahat po sir ng tulong kasi itong security namin sir hindi po ito bago sa amin at hindi po namin tinitreat na security guard na kinukuha lang namin. We are treating them as an investment. Siyempre pag nag iinvest ka sa tao dapat suportahan mo para pag nakabalik yan ng duty ay tuloy tuloy na," dagdag ni Soriano.