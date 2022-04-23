Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday blamed the slight increase of fresh COVID-19 cases in some areas due to election-related activities, and the increased mobility of people due to the Holy Week.

In a public briefing, Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said the following areas recorded a slight rise in new infections, which she deemed "insignificant" but needed further monitoring.

- Marinduque

- Davao City

- Butuan City

- Surigao del Sur

- Ilocos Norte

- Kalinga

- Batanes

- Quirino

- Catanduanes

- Olongapo City

- Tarlac City

- Angeles City

- Eastern Samar

"Hindi natin nakikita ang common factors sa lahat ng areas but siyempre iyong ating influx ng mga turista, mga umuwi ng kanilang probinsiya," Cabotaje said.

"So, we are looking at Ilocos Norte, siyempre iyong mga areas ng Surigao del Sur. Baka may mga umuwi iyan. And then there might be some influx of campaign sorties. So, ito iyong mga tinitingnan," she added.

The country on Wednesday recorded 365 new cases, the highest in over two weeks, ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said, citing DOH data.

The figure fell Thursday to 134, the lowest daily tally in almost 2 years or since May 8, 2020. The number of those still battling the disease as of Friday, meanwhile, is the lowest since Dec. 31 last year, according to Guido.

Last week, the DOH warned that Metro Manila could record up to 446,000 COVID-19 cases by mid-May if people violate health protocols, given the increasing election-related activities.

Metro Manila and dozens of other areas are under the loosest pandemic alert level until April 30.

This allows all establishments and activities to operate at full on-site capacity, with face-to-face classes subject to the approval of the Office of the President.