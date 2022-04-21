Philippines records 134 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in almost 2 years

Residents get their COVID-19 vaccination at the Mandaluyong City Hall on April 19, 2022. The Mandaluyong City Health Department continues with its vaccination as well as booster jabs to all its citizens. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Philippines recorded 134 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the lowest daily tally in almost 2 years, or since May 8, 2020.

The number of active cases 16,771, which is also the lowest so far in 2022, according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido.

Of the fresh infections, 53 are from Metro Manila.

The country's total cases climbed to 3,683,865.

The Department of Health also logged 66 new deaths due to the disease, raising the total to 60,056.

The Department of Health said the country logged over 1,600 new COVID-19 infections from April 11 to 17 or around 239 average daily cases.

This is 12 percent lower compared to the previous week.

The Philippines confirmed its first COVID-19 case in January 2020 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

Some 67 million or 74.55 percent of the target 90 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease. Of those who received their primary series, 12.7 million have received their booster shots.

The government earlier placed more areas under Alert Level 1 until the end of April.

The Philippines will likely keep Alert Level 1 as the lowest step in COVID-19 restrictions until President Rodrigo Duterte's term ends, said Health Secretary Francisco Duque.

