DOH says 14 areas report slight increase in COVID-19 cases

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 19 2022 10:27 PM | Updated as of Apr 19 2022 10:28 PM

Philippine health officials warn of a possible spike in COVID-19 cases next month if minimum health protocols are ignored.

Infections have risen slightly in over a dozen areas of the country. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 19, 2022
