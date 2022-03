Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—Metro Manila water concessionaires Manila Water and Maynilad on Saturday said the National Capital Region still had enough water for the so-called summer season, though some customers could expect supply interruptions.

Maynilad water supply operations head Ronald Padua told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo that the concessionaires have begun what it called "off-peak interruptions" or the cutting of water supplies to some customers between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

"Ginagawa po namin ito during nighttime na very minimal naman po ’yung konsumo ng mga customers at natutulog naman po para magkaroon kami ng pagkakataon na mapuno yung aming mga water reservoirs," Padua said.

As for Manila Water, corporate communications services head Jeric Sevilla said the firm had not yet implemented off-peak interruptions for its customers. However, these measures could be implemented as a "last resort."

"Tinatantsya talaga natin ’yung ating sistema kung kaya ba or hindi kaya, pero sa ngayon kaya pa naman natin. Nakaumang na naman ’yung ating augmentation sources," he said.

Both concessionaires said that water rates for customers were not expected to rise in the coming months. In Maynilad's case, water bills were expected to become cheaper once the 12 percent value-added tax was replaced with a smaller franchising tax beginning March 21.

"Siguro ito ay kahit papano a breath of fresh air in terms of good news," Sevilla said.