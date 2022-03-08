Video from PTV

MANILA - The National Water Resources Board (NWRB) on Tuesday dismissed the possibility of water shortage in Metro Manila and nearby areas this dry season, even if the water level in Angat Dam remained below ideal.

NWRB Executive Director Sevillo David, Jr. said the water level in Angat Dam is at 195 meters, 15 meters above the 180-meter minimum operating threshold.

The ideal water level though is above 200 meters, he said in a press briefing over PTV.

"Sa ganitong sitwasyon na medyo mababa po ang level ng tubig sa Angat Dam ay kailangan po nating paghandaan ito para naman po pagdating ng summer," David explained.

"Sa ngayon po, partikular po ng March at April ay mayroon pa rin pong sapat na tubig tayong matatanggap partikular po dito sa Metro Manila," he added.

Angat Dam supplies water to the metropolis and Central Luzon.