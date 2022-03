Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine government is preparing cloud seeding operations this month after monitoring the lower than usual water level at Angat Dam.

On Sunday, the water level at Angat Dam was 195.5 meters above sea level (masl), which is lower than its normal water level during previous years.

National Water Resources Board Executive Director Sevillo David Jr. earlier said the Angat Dam water level is enough for the domestic water allocation in Metro Manila.

"We need to prepare for the situation to ensure ample supply especially during the hot season," David said in a TeleRadyo interview.