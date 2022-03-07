Hybrid immunity: Why Pinoys must get COVID booster jabs

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Filipinos should seek hybrid immunity against COVID-19, an infectious diseases expert said Monday, amid concern over the fewer number of Filipinos who have gotten the booster jab.

The National Vaccine Operations Center on March 2 said that out of 36.7 million eligible Filipinos, only 10.28 million have received their booster shot.

Dr. Rontgene Solante said even those who already had COVID-19 will benefit from a booster jab.

“Totoo yon siya na mataas ang antibodies, specially after a natural infection. Pero marami na ring data na ‘pag meron kang natural infection, tapos mabigyan ka rin ng bakuna, ang tawag natin niyan is hybrid immunity, mas mataas at mas durable ang antibodies.”

“Ibig sabihin, mas longer ang protection kumpara doon sa infection lang na walang bakuna,” he explained.

The doctor said that the public should not be complacent about the COVID-19 jab despite the looser quarantine status and lower number of daily COVID-10 cases in Metro Manila.

“Ang booster, napakaimportanteng component sa vaccination ‘no dahil nakita natin na yung mg ana-booster, mas less na severe ang pag-develop ng COVID at less talaga ang hospitalization,” he said.

“Napakaimportante nito especially among the vulnerable population na patuloy nating i-encourage sila na magpa-booster dahil nandito pa rin yung COVID, hindi pa rin naalis sa atin,” he added.

“There’s still continued community transmission at there will always be risk sa mga population na ‘to so, para mataas ang protection, especially with omicron variant, mas maganda na magpa-booster lahat.”

“Napakaimportante ngayon as we move forward, hindi tayo maging kampante na naging Alert Level 1 na, bumbaba na ang kaso, that’s a good sign but hindi yan rason na hindi tayo mapabakuna at hindi magpa-mabooster,” he said.

--TeleRadyo, 7 March 2022