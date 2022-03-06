Commuters wait for a ride along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on March 3, 2022, as Metro Manila is placed under Alert Level 1, the least strict quarantine level. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines confirmed 870 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the country’s total to 3,667,542.

One hundred forty-four new deaths from COVID-19 were also reported pushing the death toll to 57,023.

The DOH said that of the 144 deaths, 12 occurred in March this year, 64 in February, 48 in January 2022, 3 in December, 6 in November, 4 in October, and 7 in September last year due to late encoding of death information to COVIDKaya.

The positivity rate was also at 3.9 percent, the sixth straight day that this figure was below 5 percent.

The Department of Health also reported 1,433 new recoveries, pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 3,561,726.

This means that the country has a total of 48,793 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday, which is the lowest since January 5.

An independent research group meanwhile reminded the public to continue following health protocols and get booster shots if eligible as it warned of a possible resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the next months.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has caused more than 445 million infections and over 5.99 million deaths since it was first reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019 according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center citing official reports.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 79 million infections and over 958,000 deaths.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to COVID-19, the World Health Organization has estimated that the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

The Philippines’ first COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.

The first COVID-19 death outside of China, was also recorded in the Philippines in 2020.

