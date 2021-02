MMDA backs lowering age restriction in capital

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benjamin Abalos Jr. on Wednesday expressed support to a proposal allowing teenagers ages 15-17 out of their homes.

During a meeting with Inter-Agency Task Force, Abalos said there was a motion to lower the age to 10 "because the economy is suffering so much."

"The Metro Manila mayors said instead of 10, why not just make it at 15 first, which for me is also good. We want [to open] the economy but it should be done slowly," he said.

Abalos said lowering age restrictions to 15 is not "too drastic" and Metro Manila mayors can always revert the rule if there's a spike of COVID-19 cases.

"By lowering it to just 15 instead of 10, the risk is lower. That's the point here," he said.

Some health experts have raised concern that allowing teenagers ages 15 to 17 in Metro Manila to go outside was "too early".

They said several studies have shown that children have lower risk of COVID-19 but can infect more people at home.