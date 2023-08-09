Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Pinoy pop groups BGYO, Alamat and G22 opened ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime" on Wednesday.

Alamat performed its single "Maharani," girl group G22 performed and danced to "Bang," while BGYO performed "PNGNP."

After their performance, the three groups gamely danced to the viral "Mini Ms. U" song.

BGYO, Alamat and G22 also promoted their respective shows.