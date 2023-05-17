BGYO surprised to be featured on Grammy website

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- P-pop group BGYO was initially in disbelief after they were featured on the Grammy website.

The five-member boy group was included in an article about the “Many Sounds of Asian Pop” for redefining what it means to be a boy band in the Philippines.

In an interview on TeleRadyo's Sakto on Wednesday, the group composed of Akira, Gelo, JL, Mikki and Nate shared their thoughts about getting the attention of the Grammys.

"Actually nalaman po namin yon on the day before kami umakyat sa Skydome. So sobrang na hype po kami na mag-perform kasi nalaman po namin 'yung good news na 'yon. And, I think it really helped us sa performances," Mikki said.

"Noong una po nagtatanong pa po kami kung totoo ba 'yon baka hindi 'yon totoo. Tapos nung chineck namin sa mismong Grammy website sobrang nagulat po kami," JL added.

In the Grammy article, BGYO is described as a group that mixes elements of pop and R&B while attributing their music and style to their Filipino roots.

The article also noted that the group's music did not shy away from discussing social issues relevant to the youth such as self-love and empowerment.

“While idol groups are popular in Japan and Korea, BGYO have been redefining what it means to be a boy band in the Philippines,” it said.

Meanwhile, the fans of BGYO once again showed off their support to their idol group as #BGYOsaSaktoOnStage became one of the top trending topics on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

BGYO was formed in 2018 by ABS-CBN through its Star Hunt Academy. After undergoing rigid training similar to the K-pop trainee system, they made their official debut in 2021.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC