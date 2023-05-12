P-pop group BGYO featured on Grammy website

MANILA -- BGYO continues to make a name overseas as the Pinoy pop group got the attention of the Grammy website.

The five-act boy group was featured in an article about the “Many Sounds of Asian Pop” for redefining what it means to be a boy band in the Philippines.

BGYO joined the likes of Car, Garden; Lexie Liu; So!YoON!; and Pretzelle in the article.

In the story, BGYO is described as a group that mixes elements of pop and R&B while attributing their music and style to their Filipino roots.

The article also noted that the group's music did not shy away from discussing social issues relevant to the youth such as self-love and empowerment.

“While idol groups are popular in Japan and Korea, BGYO have been redefining what it means to be a boy band in the Philippines,” it said.

Just last month, BGYO made the list of popular YouTube channel Ms. Mojo's list of "International Bands You Should Know About.”

"Their mission is in their name, an acronym that stands for becoming the change going further you and I and originally Filipino. The band's roots will always be in the P-pop scene but they also set some sight on international success. With singles in several languages, the group is eager to take their culture and signature style worldwide," it said.

BGYO was formed in 2018 by ABS-CBN through its Star Hunt Academy. After undergoing rigid training similar to the K-pop trainee system, they made their official debut in 2021.

