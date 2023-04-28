SB19, BGYO, Alamat included in Ms. Mojo 'bands you should know' list

Photos from BGYO, Alamat, SB19's Instagram accounts.

MANILA — Three P-pop boy groups made the list of popular YouTube channel Ms. Mojo's list of "International Bands You Should Know About" in its latest video.

Making it to the seventh spot is Alamat, which was credited for incorporating Filipino culture in their craft.

"This boy band is not interested in cookie cutter success, instead, Alamat is making Pinoy pop with a purpose. The multi-ethnic group leaves their Filipino influence from music production to video concepts," the narrator said.

"They tackle colonialism, reference ancient legends, and feature a diverse range of languages and styles. Garnering praise for their talent and authenticity, the group became the second P-pop act to earn a spot in the Billboard charts," they added.

"At the end of the day, Alamat isn't afraid to stay true to themselves and they dedicated their career representing their culture to the world."

In fifth place was BGYO with the YouTube channel impressed by the overall talent of the group.

"Known as the aAces of P-pop, talent isn't the only card of BGYO's sleeve. The quintet is known for their youthful spirit and the members are not just skilled performers, they also regularly co-write their hit tracks," the voiceover said.

"Their mission is in their name, an acronym that stands for becoming the change going further you and I and originally Filipino. The band's roots will always be in the P-pop scene but they also set some sight on international success. With singles in several languages, the group is eager to take their culture and signature style worldwide," it added.

In the second spot is SB19, which was included for its international success.

"When it comes to Filipino boy groups, one rises above the rest. From their very first viral video to their international 'Where You At' tour, SB19 is ready for world domination. Not only are they excelling in P-pop but the band is also making Southeast Asian history along the way," they said.

"In bringing their culture to the more traditional K-pop model, the group's soaring popularity is helping the Pinoy music scene on the mainstream map. The 5-member band has earned a loyal fan base and their legacy isn't just made up of chart topping songs, with the dedication for representation and philanthropy, it's no wonder SB19 was named Filipino gamechangers."

Girl group XG topped the list, which also included Uni5, Now United, Bella Dose, Be:First, JO1, and Flo.

SB19 earlier made the list Ms. Mojo's "Best Modern Boy Bands" after the year 2000 alongside international acts.

The list was led by K-pop boy group BTS, former British-Irish boy band One Direction, and American siblings Jonas Brothers.

K-pop acts EXO, SHINee, Seventeen, SuperM, and BIGBANG were also part of the list.

Other included are In Real Life. Justice Crew, JLS, The Wanted, New Hope Club, Big Time Rush, Why Don't We, The Vamps, CNCO, PRETTYMUCH, and 5 Seconds of Summer.

