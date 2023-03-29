SB19 included in Ms. Mojo 'Best Modern Boy Bands' list

Photo from SB19's Instagram account.

MANILA — P-pop boy group SB19 made the list of popular YouTube channel Ms. Mojo's list of "Best Modern Boy Bands" after the year 2000 alongside international acts.

In the more than 20-minute video, Ms. Mojo pegged SB19 as "trailblazers" for Filipino music on the global stage.

SB19, with members, Pablo, Josh, Justin, Ken, and Stell, first rose to fame with their "Go Up" in 2019.

"While the Hallyu wave turned the attention to K-pop, this up and coming boy band is eager to represent P-pop a.k.a. Pinoy pop on the international scene," the narrator said.

"The incredibly talented ensemble blends a wide variety of musical stylings and sensibilities to form a wholly unique sound. SB19's ambitious choices have helped them become trailblazers for new generation of Pinoy music," they added.

Ms. Mojo also cited the boy group's performance in the Billboard charts and for being ambassadors for various advocacies.

"After going viral in 2019, their fame led to the band making music history by earning top Billboard music award nominations," they said.

"To honor their impact, SB19 has been officially named youth ambassadors for representing the Philippines culture and stories around the world."

A'TINs celebrated the group's milestone making the hashtag #SB19MsMOJOTop20BoyBands the top trending top on Twitter Philippines with more than 30,000 tweets.

"Thousands of boybands in the world and you have chosen for TOP 20? Wow! DESERVED," a fan said.

"So proud … You’ve penetrated the global scene and continue to make waves with your music and artistry. And this is just the beginning," another fan added.

The list was led by K-pop boy group BTS, former British-Irish boy band One Direction, and American siblings Jonas Brothers.

K-pop acts EXO, SHINee, Seventeen, SuperM, and BIGBANG were also part of the list.

Other included are In Real Life. Justice Crew, JLS, The Wanted, New Hope Club, Big Time Rush, Why Don't We, The Vamps, CNCO, PRETTYMUCH, and 5 Seconds of Summer.

