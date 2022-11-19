SB19 spreading more than music as NCCA ambassadors

Watch more News on iWantTFC

With great star power comes great responsibility.

Just days after the Los Angeles leg of their WYAT world tour, SB19 switched gears to continue their work as National Commission of Culture and the Arts and Sentro Rizal youth ambassadors.

Community Talk Back with the @SB19Official and @PHLinLosAngeles Pablo explains how their role as NCCA Sentro Rizal Youth Ambassadors is a “sacred” platform for them. 🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭 #wyat #WYATTourLA pic.twitter.com/fG5bIYkUjT — Steve Angeles (@StevieAngeles) November 15, 2022

The Philippine consul general hosted a talkback with the PPOP supergroup, and a few lucky A'TIN and community members.

SB19's Pablo noted that they know the 'weight and responsibility' they have as ambassadors.

"So we have to act like the role models for these people and we need to be mindful in everything that we do kasi maraming tao ang naglu-look up sa amin," he said.

(Many people look up to us.)

"Talagang binibigay namin ang 100% namin and we cherish this platform. We think it's very sacred for us. That's why we give everything that we have."

(We really give our 100%.)

The five-member act shared some of their experiences in their tour while talking about their role in promoting Philippine arts and culture.

"It was an eye opener. The main goal of SB19 is to promote Filipino culture through music and it's starting to penetrate globally," Joreene, a fan from Los Angeles, said.

They also treated the fans and community in attendance as well as those watching the livestream to their hit song MAPA.

For the Philippine consulate, the rise of SB19 is a chance for Philippine culture to be more recognized throughout the world, and they're calling on Filipinos to continue streaming, watching, and listening to their music.

Consul General Edgar Badajos said, "I believe that SB19 can also be a positive force and elective representation of the Philippines and the Filipino people to the rest of the world. They can be like BTS or BLACKPINK and also spawn an ecosystem that will be favorable not just to the group and the Philippine entertainment industry in general, but also to everything that comes out of the Philippines from our adobo to patis, barong and other Philippine services."

"But before SB19 can do this, before SB19 can become this, they will need our support and the support of the almost 4.2 million Filipino diaspora, of which an estimated three million are here in California, can push this group to even higher levels of success."

Meanwhile, SB19 also expressed gratitude to their international fans. With the rise of PPOP, there's also been a rise of non-Filipinos speaking and singing in Tagalog. Throughout SB19's tour, you'll notice many non-Filipinos singing along to their songs.

"Even our international fans, yung mga iba talaga yung lahi, nagugulat kami. They memorized the songs and talagang hanggang ngayon, inaaral nila yung mga Tagalog words na madadali at talagang kaya nila makipagusap sa mga Pinoy fans," Stell of SB19 noted.

(We're surprised that even our international fans, they memorized the songs. They really study the Tagalog words and they can communicate with our Pinoy fans.)

"Talagang nakakataba ng puso makita sila na kinakanta yung song. They also react to our music videos our songs. Pinapanood nila sa friends nila. Sinasabi nila yung song na yun mismo yung MAPA. We're very thankful na na-achieve namin yung goal namin na maparating sa mga tao, connect sa kanila at maibahagi yung mensahe na gusto namin iconvey.

(It's heartwarming to see them sing our songs. They also react to our music videos and songs, and show them to their friends, specifically the song MAPA. We're very thankful that we've achieved our goal to reach and connect with people, and share the message we want to convey.)

The Northern California leg of the WYAT tour takes place on November 18th at the Fox Theater in Redwood City. The group will later head to Singapore before coming back to the Philippines next month to close out their tour with a finale concert.