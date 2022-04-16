PPopRise: 6 new acts worth stanning

Rookie P-pop acts VXON (left) and KAIA (right) both debuted early this year. Cornerstone Entertainment/ ShowBT Philippines

MANILA — MNL48 and SB19 are credited with pioneering the current wave of P-pop, while the likes of BINI and BGYO have carried on their seniors’ streak of hits from the genre.

“P-pop rise,” so goes the common slogan of these groups, as seen in the recent P-Pop Convention which marked their first major gathering for a concert.

The first-of-its-kind convention, which was also the biggest live music event since pandemic restrictions eased early this year, saw performances from 4th Impact, the 2008 girl group which has been re-launched as P-pop act; Ppop Generation and 1st.One, which debuted in 2019 and 2020, respectively; as well as ALAMAT, DayDream, and Press Hit Play, which were all introduced in 2021.

The year hasn’t even reached its half mark and already, at least six more groups (who also performed at the P-Pop Con) have debuted or have been introduced, adding to the list of P-pop acts worth stanning.

Here’s a rundown of those groups, including their members, talent agency, and latest release:

1. KAIA

Girl group consisting of Charlotte, Angela, Sophia, Alexa, Charice

Debut: April 2022

Agency: ShowBT Entertainment (SB19, 4th Impact)

Latest release: "BLAH BLAH"

Watch more News on iWantTFC



2. DIONE

Girl group consisting of Joyden, Clara, Ella, DK

Debut: April 2022

Agency: FirstOne Entertainment (1st.One)

Latest release: "Bling Bling"

Watch more News on iWantTFC



3. LITZ

Girl group consisting of Bianca, Ashtine, Fatima, Heart, Yumi

Debut: March 2022

Agency: Viva Records (ALAMAT)

Latest release: "Kidlat"

Watch more News on iWantTFC



4. G22

Girl group consisting of Alfea, Bianca, Jaz, AJ

Debut: February 2022

Agency: Cornerstone Entertainment (VXON)

Latest release: "BANG!"

Watch more News on iWantTFC



5. CALISTA

Girl group consisting of Anne, Olive, Dain, Denise, Elle, Laiza

Debut: February 2022

Agency: Merlion, T.E.A.M.

Latest release: "Race Car"

Watch more News on iWantTFC

6. VXON

Boy group consisting of C13, Sam, Patrick, Vince, Franz

Debut: January 2022

Agency: Cornerstone Entertainment (G22)

Latest release: "P.S."