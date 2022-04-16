PPopRise: 6 new acts worth stanning

MANILA — MNL48 and SB19 are credited with pioneering the current wave of P-pop, while the likes of BINI and BGYO have carried on their seniors’ streak of hits from the genre.
“P-pop rise,” so goes the common slogan of these groups, as seen in the recent P-Pop Convention which marked their first major gathering for a concert.
The first-of-its-kind convention, which was also the biggest live music event since pandemic restrictions eased early this year, saw performances from 4th Impact, the 2008 girl group which has been re-launched as P-pop act; Ppop Generation and 1st.One, which debuted in 2019 and 2020, respectively; as well as ALAMAT, DayDream, and Press Hit Play, which were all introduced in 2021.
The year hasn’t even reached its half mark and already, at least six more groups (who also performed at the P-Pop Con) have debuted or have been introduced, adding to the list of P-pop acts worth stanning.
Here’s a rundown of those groups, including their members, talent agency, and latest release:
1. KAIA
Girl group consisting of Charlotte, Angela, Sophia, Alexa, Charice
Debut: April 2022
Agency: ShowBT Entertainment (SB19, 4th Impact)
Latest release: "BLAH BLAH"
2. DIONE
Girl group consisting of Joyden, Clara, Ella, DK
Debut: April 2022
Agency: FirstOne Entertainment (1st.One)
Latest release: "Bling Bling"
3. LITZ
Girl group consisting of Bianca, Ashtine, Fatima, Heart, Yumi
Debut: March 2022
Agency: Viva Records (ALAMAT)
Latest release: "Kidlat"
4. G22
Girl group consisting of Alfea, Bianca, Jaz, AJ
Debut: February 2022
Agency: Cornerstone Entertainment (VXON)
Latest release: "BANG!"
5. CALISTA
Girl group consisting of Anne, Olive, Dain, Denise, Elle, Laiza
Debut: February 2022
Agency: Merlion, T.E.A.M.
Latest release: "Race Car"
6. VXON
Boy group consisting of C13, Sam, Patrick, Vince, Franz
Debut: January 2022
Agency: Cornerstone Entertainment (G22)
Latest release: "P.S."